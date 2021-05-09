Hearings on Merle Wakefield’s proposed location scheduled for Moday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – East County residents and other members outside the community are still fighting the placement of sexually violent predators, Douglas Badger and Merle Wakefield, in a Mount Helix residential neighborhood.

Both SVPs have a long history of predatory behavior towards children.

A hearing on Merle Wakefield’s proposed location is scheduled for May 10.

Wakefield has been convicted of committing lewd acts with a minor under 14 and sentenced to state prison.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was joined by Senator Brian Jones, who wrote Senate Bill 445, which would prevent convicted rapists and other SVPs from early prison release.