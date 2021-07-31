Heartbeat Music and Performing Arts Academy hosts summer band camp performance





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Heartbeat Music and Performing Arts Academy is hosting an end of summer band camp performance and they performed at KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego in anticipation of the event.

The End of Summer Band Camp Performance is today at 3:30 p.m. at 6785 Imperial Ave.

To purchase tickets visit: 2021summerbandcamp.eventbrite.com

To learn more about Heartbeat Music & Performing Arts Academy or to make a donation, visit us online at www.hbmpaa.org

Tyra Hawthorne, Founder/Executive Director of Heartbeat Music and Performing Arts Academy, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to give more details on the band.