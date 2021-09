Heartland Fire & Rescue granted $11K for lifesaving equipment

LA MESA (KUSI) – The Heartland Fire & Rescue was granted thousands of dollars for lifesaving equipment.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded the fire department with $11,315. Fire Captain Jon Nevin said the grant provided personal protective equipment such as floatation devices, rope bags, and helmets. Nevin said the equipment will help with dangerous swift-water rescues.