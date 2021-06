Heather Youmans to sing National Anthem at Padres game

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Heather Youmans National Anthem performance for the Oakland As on Friday went viral on TikTok and Tuesday she is set to perform at the Padres game.

Youmans had planned on me going performing the anthem in March 2020 Padres game but everything got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also recently released a brand new original song called A Little Closer To Happy.