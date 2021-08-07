Heavy metal band ‘Up the Irons’ brings down the house on Good Morning San Diego





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Iron Maiden tribute band “Up the Irons” rocked the house at Good Morning San Diego with songs such as “Children of the Damned,” “The Trooper,” and “Powerslave.”

Up the Irons is made up of Richie Klaar on guitar, Melanie Jaquees on bass guitar, Michele Whitlow on vocals, Dan Calma on guitar, and Mikey Pannone on drums.

They will be playing local shows starting with tonight’s show at Ramona Main Stage and Winston’s on Sept. 12.

To join the guestlist visit www.uptheirons.rocks/guestlist