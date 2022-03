Heavy Pocketz to host grand opening with fun, food, and music

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Mar. 5th, from 1-5 p.m. Heavy Pocketz will have it’s grand opening!

The grand opening will consist of a jumper for kids, 3 point contest, live performance, raffle, and food vendors while showcasing Heavy Pocketz flyest shoes, clothes, and accessories.

4125 alpha st San Diego ca 92113