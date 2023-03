Heavy snow traps residents in San Bernardino mountains

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Recent heavy snowfall left feet of powder across the San Bernardino mountains, trapping some residents and causing structure failures homes.

A task force of local firefighters are among those traveling to places like Crestline to get supplies to stranded residents.

San Diego Fire Task Force Leader Willy Melendez joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the ongoing efforts.