Hecklinski is OUT, Jeff Horton back as Aztec’s Defensive Coordinator

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SDSU’s offense has seen its ups and downs in the last three years under offensive coordinator Jeff Hecklinski, but following a recent poor performance by the Aztec’s offence Hecklinski “is out”.

Running backs coach Jeff Horton will be taking on coordinator duties, a responsibility he had for five years during the Rocky Long era.

Hecklinski’s final game placed the Aztecs in 126th in total offense, and dead last in passing offense. Many longtime fans are celebrating the change in staff.