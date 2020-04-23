Heidi Hanna: Why the beach is so beneficial

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent survey with San Diego based company REEF showed that people are 2x more likely to want to give up their daily cup of coffee than miss out on going to the beach this summer.

About the survey – 2,000 people from across the US were asked a series of questions online, early Feb 2020 (pre-COVID-19 crisis).

1. People are almost 40% less stressed when they’re at the beach (37%).

2. People said the most common thing they do to improve their mental health is spend time in nature, including the beach (50%) (followed by taking a vacation and getting enough sleep – 44% and then eating healthy and spending time with friends and family (41%).

3. People are twice as willing to give up their morning cup of coffee than miss going to the beach in the summer (regardless of where they live) (53% vs 24%).

Why the beach is so beneficial:

• More physical activity and movement (circulation, breathing more fully)

• Sunshine and vitamin D

• Sights, sounds, smells of the ocean air (which we can mimic in our homes)

Three tips to “take your brain to the beach when you’re stuck at home”:

• Get outside if you can, use more natural light,

• Move more often, dance, play, sing, hum

• Use essential oils to mimic the ocean air (beachbrain.org all $ to college mental health program)

Brain Fitness Researcher and Consultan, Heidi Hanna, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the survey and the mental benefits of the beach.