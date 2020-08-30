Helen Woodward Adopt A Pet: Mango

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mango came in to Helen Woodward Animal Center with a mom and 7 other siblings from a partner in New Mexico. The Chihuahua/terrier blend has spent her entire time here in San Diego with fosters.

The last foster that had her had 2 dogs of their own as well as older kids, so there was truly never a dull moment for 2-month-old Mango.

She loved to play in the backyard and work on her training with her sister, using her 2 older foster brothers as role models.

When she wasn’t busy running around with anyone, Mango could be found snuggled up with someone for a well-deserved nap, according to fosters.

Growing up in fosters means that she will be a fairly well-socialized pup and will get along with pretty much any family.