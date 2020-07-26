Helen Woodward Adopt a Pet: Scout

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – A 2-month-old Shepard blend named Scout is a beautiful girl up for adoption at Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Despite the fact that she will grow up to be a good size, she has a very affectionate and good natured personality.

Scout is looking for her forever family who will teach her good manners and help her to be the best dog she can be.

Kennels are open daily Monday through Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. By appointment only. For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.