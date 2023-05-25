Helen Woodward Animal Center 35th Spring Fling Gala will be held June 10th

RANCHO SANTA FE, CA (KUSI)- The 35th annual Helen Woodward Animal Center’s spring fling gala will take place in Rancho Santa Fe, Ca on June 10th! In its 35th year, Helen Woodward Animal Center’s elegant Spring Fling Gala, presented by Portia Metras and Jim Hooker will take guests on a glorious journey – Under the Tuscan Sun. The annual event, headed by Committee Co-Chairs Jamie Carr & Sharon Tice-McDonald, invites guests to dress Italian-chic as they explore the region of central Italy known for its landscapes, artistic legacy, and its influence on high culture. It will be a night of decadence, as guests stroll through Tuscan streets, all while enjoying cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, fuzzy VIPs and a silent auction of exquisite one-of-a-kind items.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon gave us a preview of the event and spoke with some of the vendors that will be there. Committee Restaurant Chair Ann Dizney has secured an impressive restaurant lineup including such fine-dining favorites as Amalfi Cucina, Beeside Balcony, Bluewater Boathouse, The Fish Market, California Pizza Kitchen, Poseidon on the Beach, Lakehouse Resort, and 067 to name a few.