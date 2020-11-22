Helen Woodward Animal Center: Adopt 2-month old Pacific





RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – A precious pirate pup named Pacific, has a lot of love to give that is as deep as the ocean he is named after.

The 2-month old Lab/Border Collie blend is on a voyage to pillage the hearts of one lucky family. Pacific is looking for someone who will be his adventure buddy, and willing to give lots of attention.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification. Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe. Kennels are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. By appointment only. For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

People can also shop great deals and help orphan pets at Helen Woodward Animal Center by shopping the Orphaned Objects Black Friday sale. Fine 50% off jewelry, housewares, handbags and shoes. Plus, get 25% to 75% off select furniture and art. The sale runs from Nov. 27 to 30. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. COVID-19 regulations are in place for safe shopping, visit https://animalcenter.org/shopping/orphaned-objects-resale-shop for more.