Helen Woodward Animal Center Adopt a Pet: Bob

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – A two-month-old Terrier blend pup has lots of love to give, and he hopes to find a home of his own.

Bob came to Helen Woodward Animal Center with his sibling from one of their rescue partners in Central California.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification. Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee. Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe. Kennels are open daily Monday through Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. By appointment only. For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.