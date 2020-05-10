Helen Woodward Animal Center adopt-a-pet: Chubbs

RANCHO SANTA FE KUSI) – Chubbs is a two-month-old Shepherd-Collie blend who came to Helen Woodward Animal Center all the way from Louisiana.

He is looking for a family who will give him lots of love and show him how to be the best pup that he can be. Shepherds and collies alike are usually very loyal dogs and are typically obedient when their families take the time to guide them.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification. Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe. Kennels are open daily Monday through Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. By appointment only. For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.