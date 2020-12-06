Helen Woodward Animal Center Adopt A Pet: Cinder

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Cinder is a very sweet little pup who came in from one of our partners with her sibling and has been staying with one of Helen Woodward Animal Center’s foster families.

She has been well socialized with her foster siblings both animal and human alike! Cinder wants someone who loves giving snuggles and going on leisurely walks together!

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification. Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe. Kennels are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. By appointment only. For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.