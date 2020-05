Helen Woodward Animal Center Adopt a Pet: Dany

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dany is a 4-month-old Shepherd blend boy who is looking for a new home.

Helen Woodward Animal Center described Dany as “a sweet boy who came in with his sibling from one of our rescue partners. He is looking for the perfect family to take him on outings, teach him some fun tricks in exchange for treats, and have lots of cuddle time!”

For more information click here.