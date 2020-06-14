Helen Woodward Animal Center adopt a pet: Marilyn





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Marilyn, a Beagle-Terrier blend puppy came to Helen Woodward Animal Center with several of her siblings all the way from Texas.

She is hoping that an amazing family will come by to say “howdy”, and then end up taking her to her forever home, according to Helen Woodward Animal Center. Mayilyn is 2-months-old and is estimated adult weight 36-45 pounds.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification. Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

For more information visit www.animalcenter.org.