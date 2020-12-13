Helen Woodward Animal Center Adopt A Pet: Ness





RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – A 2-month-old Labrador blend named Ness came to Helen Woodward Animal Center with seven of her siblings from a partner shelter.

“She is hoping to find a loving family who will take her on wonderful adventures and teach her to be the best pup,” said Jessica Gercke from Helen Woodward Animal Center.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification. Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

A heart-warming partnership between Animal for Armed Forces Foundation (AFAF) and Helen Woodward Animal Center kicks-off an early Christmas for deserving military families. Due to a generous donation by AFAF, military pet adoptions will be covered throughout the month of December, while supplies last.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe. Kennels are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. By appointment only. For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.