Helen Woodward Animal Center Adopt a Pet: Puptain America

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Puptain America came to Helen Woodward Animal Center with nine of her siblings.

She 2-months-old and is a blend between Labrador and German Shepherd.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is also celebrating heroes big and small at the 8th annual PAWmicon – Cosplay for a Cause!

People and their furry sidekicks can enjoy the spirit of PAWmicon from the comfort and safety of your home on July 7 and 8.

Registration for Virtual PAWmicon 2020 will gain you access to our pet cosplay contests, panel discussions and interviews, trivia rounds, vendor shopping, and an exclusive mobile Augmented Reality app and WebVR experience powered by OMNISCAPE™.

People can use promo code FLASH10 to save $10 off registration.