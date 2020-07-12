Helen Woodward Animal Center Adopt a Pet: Sunny

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Sunny came to Helen Woodward Animal Center with five other siblings from a rescue partner in Texas.

The 2-month-old Catahoula blend is described as not afraid of showing off just how cute and fun he can be.

“As a Catahoula blend, he will grow to have a lot of energy and might love to have a lot of friends to play with, whether they be human or canine. He seems to be a great pup and he will make someone very happy,” said Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Kennels are open daily Monday through Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only. For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.