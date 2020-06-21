Helen Woodward Animal Center Adopt a Pet: Supergirl

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Supergirl is a 2-month-old Chihuahua blend who traveled all the way from Texas to find her hero.

Adoptions staff at the Center is still learning more about her, but she has been having a great time settling into the San Diego lifestyle in a foster home. The foster volunteer has two dogs of her own who are more than happy to show Supergirl the ropes of being a good dog. She can be a little shy at first, but given some time and patience, she will bring joy to anyone ready to open up their home.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification. Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

For more information visit www.animalcenter.org.