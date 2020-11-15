Helen Woodward Animal Center Adopt a Pet: Sweet

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Sweet is an adorable 2-month-old little terrier blend puppy who is precisely that, Sweet.

She is looking for her forever family and is hoping to find someone who is just as loving as she is. She will do well-getting lots of exercise and attention.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification. Plus, get 25% off your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe. Kennels are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. By appointment only. For more information call 858-756-4117 or visit www.animalcenter.org.