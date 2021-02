Helen Woodward Animal Center announces emergency response RV and rescue team

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Helen Woodward Animal Center unveiled its 37-foot-long Rescue RV retrofitted with veterinary equipment and prepared to deploy to rescue animals in any part of the country.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon took a tour of center’s Emergency Response RV and met members of the Rescue Team on Good Morning San Diego.