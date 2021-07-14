Helen Woodward Animal Center brings awareness for National Pet Fire Safety Day

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – National Pet Fire Safety Day was instituted in 2009 by The American Kennel Club and ADT Security Services to help reduce the estimated 500,000 pets affected by home fires each year.

The day aims to bring nationwide awareness and education to pet owners about potential risks when pets are left home alone.

Throughout the month of July, Helen Woodward Animal Center is providing pet alert stickers for the windows of pet owners. The Center, along with the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Department asks that pet owners remember the following safety tips to protect their pets.

Helen Woodward Animal Center PR Director Jessica Gercke joined Good Morning San Diego to share some tips and reminders for pet owners.

For more information on adopting or for safety questions, call Helen Woodward Animal Center at 858-756-4117, visit the Center at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe or visit www.animalcenter.org.