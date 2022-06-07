Helen Woodward Animal Center celebrates their 50th anniversary with the Spring Fling Gala





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Helen Woodward Animal Center’s 34th Annual Spring Fling Gala is being held this weekend.

This year’s Spring Fling Gala celebrates the Center’s golden 50th anniversary with a new theme – The Golden Age of Hollywood.

Tickets are still available for this glamourous event that raises lifesaving funds for the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live in Rancho Santa Fe with more details on what you can expect at this year’s gala.