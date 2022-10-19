Helen Woodward Animal Center contributes to Veterans Stand Down

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 the Helen Woodward Animal Center will participate in the North County Veterans Stand Down in partnership with Kahoots Pet and Feed Store.

The Animal Center will be contributing and donating a mix of exams, vaccines, flea/tick mediation and microchip as well as goodie bags.

Jessica Gercke joined KUSI’s Mark Mathis to talk about the event and what it provides for the community.