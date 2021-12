Helen Woodward Animal Center creates 14 new programs to help local animals

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – People helping animals, and animals helping people.

That is the mission of the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

The Center has a swath of new programs coming up and Jessica Gercke, P.R. Manager at the Helen Woodward Animal Center, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the new programs.