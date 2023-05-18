Helen Woodward Animal Center day of giving supports military pet program

RANCHO SANTA FE, CA (KUSI)-

The Helen Woodward Animal Center’s day of giving is focusing on raising money for the military pet program. The military pet program makes a difference for active-duty military members and their families by providing veterinary care. This includes wellness exams, vaccinations and spay and neuter surgeries for their pets at no cost.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke to Jessica Gerke from the Helen Woodward Animal Center and she says, “Military members and their families oftentimes experience intense stress and loneliness. A healthy and happy pet can bring a great deal of comfort during those challenging times.”

To donate, visit: animalcenter.org

Memorial Day weekend, adoption fees will be waived for military families who come with a valid I.D.