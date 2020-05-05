Helen Woodward Animal Center donations are doubled on #GivingTuesdayNow





RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – #GivingTuesdayNow (a global day-of-giving sparked by the current COVID-19 crisis) is activating citizens, businesses and communities to come together to give back in all ways.

Since mid-March, when the pandemic first made headlines, Helen Woodward Animal Center kept its doors open to become a safe haven for more than 400 orphan dogs, cats, puppies and kittens transferred to the Center in great need.

The non-profit is joining the #GivingTuesdayNow movement and inviting the San Diego community to make an impact in order to continue its life-saving work.

In honor of #GivingTuesdayNOW, donations to Helen Woodward Animal Center will be doubled to save the lives of more orphan pets in need.

The center’s goal is to reach $50,000 before May 5th ends.

Donations will help the center rescue more puppies like Angel, an orphan pup who came to the Center in a life-saving transfer from Louisiana. After Angel arrived at the Center, they discovered that he had ear hematomas that required additional medical treatment before he could become available for adoption. Angel got the medical attention he needed and will soon find a forever home.

It’s #GivingTuesdayNow and the @HWAC is in need of donations. Their mission to save the lives of animals and find them their forever home, isn’t possible without your support! But also, that face 😍@KUSINews pic.twitter.com/r3Z5ZsPvl4 — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) May 5, 2020

Orphan pets, like Angel, would not be given a second chance that they deserve without support from the community. Follow the link to learn more and donate https://my.animalcenter.org/camp…/giving-tuesday-now/c283345.