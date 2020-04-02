Helen Woodward Animal Center extending pet and human food distributions through April





RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Helen Woodward Animal Center, in Rancho Santa Fe, said it will extend its pet food and human food distributions through April. The organization said the need it has seen in the community is huge.

The non-profit began distributing two weeks supply of pet food through its AniMeals program to those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 business closures last Monday. It has since teamed up with Feeding San Diego to include non-perishable foods for people as well.

The Center also says that people who have already benefitted from the distribution service can apply again to receive the food.

The food distributions are made possible thanks to a partnership with Blue Buffalo and community donations. The non-profit said more donations are needed to keep up with demand. To request food assistance or make a donation visit www.animalcenter.org/ animealsrelief

Helen Woodward Animal Center is doing pet adoptions by appointment only and continuing its life-saving transfers of pets from overcrowded shelters to San Diego.

Friday April 3rd, the organization is expecting more than 30 dogs from a rescue in hard-hit Louisiana who had nowhere else to go.