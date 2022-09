Helen Woodward Animal Center: Holiday Critter Camps booking up NOW





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Helen Woodward Animal Center is once again hosting Holiday Critter Camp, humane education camps that the center uses to teach kids compassion for all animals and living things.

Jessica Gercke joined KUSI’s Mark Mathis to talk about this year’s camps and what they have to offer San Diego.

More info: https://animalcenter.org/programs-services/education