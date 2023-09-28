Helen Woodward Animal Center honors orphaned pets on Remember Me Thursday

RANCHO SANTA FE, CA (KUSI)- The Helen Woodward Animal Center is shining a light on pet adoption to remember the pets who never saw a forever home. Remember Me Thursday takes place on the fourth Thursday of September every year and brings pet lovers together to highlight the importance of pet adoption.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the CEO & President of Helen Woodward, Mike Arms about this day and he shares what it means to him.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center will host an event at Balboa Park Thursday September, 28th from 5:00pm-7:00pm and they encourage pet lovers of all kinds to gather and shine a light to remember the deserving pets that never had a forever home.

For more information, visit: http://animalcenter.org