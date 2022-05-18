Helen Woodward Animal Center hosts ‘Day of Giving’ to benefit their lifesaving impacts on orphan pets
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Helen Woodward Animal Center is asking San Diegans to help make a lifesaving impact for orphan pets in their care now.
On Wednesday May 18th the goal of the center is to raise $20,000 to continue its mission of being a safe-haven for pets most in need.
All donations will be doubled, so make sure to participate in their Day of Giving by donating HERE.
On “Good Morning San Diego” KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live at the animal center in Rancho Santa Fe on their “Day of Giving” to get more details on how you can donate, volunteer, and adopt!