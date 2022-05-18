Helen Woodward Animal Center hosts ‘Day of Giving’ to benefit their lifesaving impacts on orphan pets





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Helen Woodward Animal Center is asking San Diegans to help make a lifesaving impact for orphan pets in their care now.

On Wednesday May 18th the goal of the center is to raise $20,000 to continue its mission of being a safe-haven for pets most in need.

All donations will be doubled, so make sure to participate in their Day of Giving by donating HERE.

On “Good Morning San Diego” KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live at the animal center in Rancho Santa Fe on their “Day of Giving” to get more details on how you can donate, volunteer, and adopt!

Today for the Center's Day of Giving, help us support medical cases like Betty's. Now that her femoral head is fixed, Betty is looking for her furever home, thanks to @hwac & our donors. Your donation today is DOUBLED and makes TWICE the impact >> https://t.co/wL9i0kxkpU 💙 pic.twitter.com/dZSzcjcpH7 — Helen Woodward Animal Center (@HWAC) May 18, 2022