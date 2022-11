Helen Woodward Animal Center hosts HOPE Telethon Dec. 11

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Helen Woodward Animal Center rescues pets in need and cares for them while they wait for their forever homes.

This year, the animal center is hosting the HOPE Telethon featuring pet stories and animal rescues live on KUSI on Dec. 11, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by PR Director Jessica Gercke of the Helen Woodward Animal Center to discuss this year’s holiday fundraiser.