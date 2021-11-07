Helen Woodward Animal Center hosts HOPE Telethon to benefit its pets and programs

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

KUSI Newsroom

 

 

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s HOPE Telethon will be livestreamed on KUSI’s Facebook page today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – The HOPE Telethon benefits animals and programs at the Helen Woodward Animal Center and takes place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The four-hour telethon highlights the life-saving work done by the nonprofit organization.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from the Animal Center with more information on the HOPE Telethon taking place later Sunday.

Categories: Entertainment, Good Morning San Diego, Health, Local San Diego News, Trending