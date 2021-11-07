Helen Woodward Animal Center hosts HOPE Telethon to benefit its pets and programs

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s HOPE Telethon will be livestreamed on KUSI’s Facebook page today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – The HOPE Telethon benefits animals and programs at the Helen Woodward Animal Center and takes place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The four-hour telethon highlights the life-saving work done by the nonprofit organization.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from the Animal Center with more information on the HOPE Telethon taking place later Sunday.