Helen Woodward Animal Center is offering critter camps like Be-A-Vet





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Mark Mathis talked with Jessica Gercke, PR and Communications Director, Helen Woodward Animal Center, about their Critter Camps.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center continue to safely provide Humane Education camps for children adhering to all CDC guidelines.

The Critter Camps teach kids about compassion for all animals and living things and provide them with opportunities to have hands-on experiences with animals.

Upcoming Camps:

You Can Be a Veterinarian Camp – Jan 22nd,

Animal Care Camp – February 5,

February Critter Camp – Feb. 14 to 25.

CENTER INFORMATION: 858-756-4117 ext. 1, or visit www.animalcenter.org