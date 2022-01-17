Helen Woodward Animal Center is still accepting donations for Betty White’s 100th Birthday #BettyWhiteChallenge

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today is Betty White’s 100th Birthday! In memory of her and her 100th birthday on Monday Jan. 17 , people all over the country are pledging to donate toward their favorite animal rescue or shelter.

Betty White was a dedicated animal advocate and was the recipient of the Center’s first Humane Award back in 1994.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge has spread on social media and the Helen Woodward Animal Center is inviting animal lovers to celebrating Betty White’s legacy by donating to animalcenter.org by clicking on the banner on their homepage.