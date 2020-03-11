Helen Woodward Animal center on Canine Barking Behaviors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Barking is one of the main communication tools dogs use to relay information to other animals as well as their human companions. Many people are comforted by this behavior however it can also become excessive. Since there are many reasons that dogs bark Dr. Angela Geato from Helen Woodward Animal Center discussed how to identify the cause to be able to reduce the behavior.

Reasons to bark:

There are dozens of reasons dogs will bark but here are a few of the main categories. Some dogs will bark excessively when other people or animals enter their territory. Some dogs may also do what we call alarm barking. This is when they bark at every noise or sight regardless of what else is going on around them. They usually have stiff body language while doing this behavior. Many dogs will also bark for attention in order to get rewards such as food, toys, or affection. Dogs may also bark as a greeting when they see other people or dogs. Dogs also bark out of habit or compulsion or in social settings like at the dog park. Finally, dogs can bark out of frustration such as having their movement restricted or not having access to their playmates. When you’re trying to figure out why your dog barks, consider their body language or situations in which they bark. Keep a journal for a few weeks writing down the episodes when your dog barked and the context of what happened. Many dogs who bark excessively could do it for a multitude of reasons and may not fit into just one of these categories.

Ways to reduce barking:

The most important this to know when you’re aiming to reduce your dogs barking is that this will not be a quick fix. A good goal is to lower the amount of barking but to expect it to stop altogether is unrealistic. To start the process, answer these questions: When and where does my dog bark? Who or what is the barking target? What triggers the barking? With these answers you should be able to fit your dog into one of the above mentioned categories if not more than one category. Reducing territorial and alarm barking is all about decreasing the triggers. You should try and limit your dogs need to bark by decreasing the perceived threats. For greeting barking work with your dog by lowering the excitement at greeting time as well as training them to be distracted by other things such as a toy in their mouth whenever someone comes to the door. Attention seeking dogs cannot be rewarded for their barking and need to be taught to show their desire for something in another way.

For more detailed information see the ASPCA website at aspca.org