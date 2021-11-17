Helen Woodward Animal Center on the benefits of adopting a senior pet

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and the Helen Woodward Animal Center talked with KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez about the benefits of adopting senior pets. Adult and in particular senior pets are often overlooked at shelters in favor of boisterous, playful puppies and kittens. By adopting an adult or senior pet you know a lot more about their personality before adopting and so much more. For more information on adopting senior pets watch the whole Good Morning San Diego segment.

CENTER INFORMATION: 858-756-4117 ext. 1, or visit www.animalcenter.org