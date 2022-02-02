Helen Woodward Animal Center partners up with Soapy Joe’s for a special adoption event

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Soapy Joe’s is doing a major event for the community in February focusing on pets. They partnered with Helen Woodward Animal Center to sponsor $20,000 in adoptions through offering a new magic ceramic topcoat on Valentine’s Day!

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Mark Mathis talked with Jessica Gercke, PR Director at the Helen Woodward Animal Center, about the event/fundraiser!

CENTER INFORMATION: 858-756-4117 ext. 1, or visit www.animalcenter.org

SOAPY JOE’S INFO: https://soapyjoescarwash.com/