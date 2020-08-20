Helen Woodward Animal Center provides educational assistance to children of employees

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – In the midst of the pandemic, Helen Woodward Animal Center kicked-off a new program for employees with school-age children.

Beginning August 20th, children of Center employees will receive on-site daycare with licensed teachers to assist with on-line learning tailored to age, grade and subject matter.

Five classrooms are currently being set up for the fourteen children enrolled in the program, with an open invitation extended to parents who have currently opted out. The assistance is completely free and available to children of full-time, part-time, and on-call employees.

“It was brought to my attention that, in the current climate, parents who work day jobs are facing the decision of whether to keep their jobs or stay home to tutor their children to help them succeed,” explained Helen Woodward Animal Center President and CEO Mike Arms. “That didn’t sit right with me. These are loving parents who have been placed in a terrible position. They shouldn’t have to decide between whether they can pay their bills or help their kids. I consider the Center employees my family so it was important to me to find a solution. I hope other companies will follow suit.”

The Center assistance will take place three days a week with licensed teachers available to students from grades Kindergarten to 10th. Currently, the program is scheduled to run through November 2020. Should school closures continue into 2021, an extension of the program is likely. All county, state, and federal CDC guidelines and protocols will be followed, keeping kids and teachers safe and socially distanced.

For information on Helen Woodward Animal Center and its adoptable pets and programs, visit www.animalcenter.org.