Helen Woodward Animal Center providing adorable at-home programming to offer cheer during quarantine

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and the necessitated quarantines, Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Humane Education department is spreading some light via on-line programming. The animal welfare organization dedicated to the loving and healing power of our furry friends has begun live-streaming adorable critters (sure to warm the hearts of kids and adults alike), and will soon provide humane education classes for kids stuck at home, seeking enjoyable and educational content.

Since its founding, Helen Woodward Animal Center has offered humane education programs dedicated to showing the incredible ways in which animals give back to the world. The Center’s Pet Encounter Therapy program flourishes thanks to the amazing way in which animals provide healing and comfort. The enormous growth of adoptions is based on the undeniable way pets create a happier, more loving home. With this in mind, Helen Woodward Animal Center is dedicating this time to bringing the gifts of animals into the homes of friends, supporters, and animal-lovers struggling with social distancing. Anyone needing a pick-me-up is encouraged to access the Center live stream at: https://animalcenter.org/programs-services/education/critter-cam. All programming is free to the public to enjoy.

The following “animal hours” are already up and running!

Monday – Friday

Animal schedule:

9:00 – 10:00 Rabbit hour

10:00 – 11:00 Puppy/Dog hour

11:00 – 12:00 Guinea pig hour

12:00 – 1:00 Kitten/Cat hour

1:00 – 2:00 Parrot hour

2:00 – 3:00 Baby goat/Rabbit hour

*Schedule subject to change due to animal health and availability

In order to take precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic, all on-site humane education programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center are closed until April 6th, 2020. In the meantime, check back on Helen Woodward Animal Center’s main website for more details about when to tune in to participate in virtual field trips, fun animal-focused lessons, and cool make-at-home crafts!

For more information about the education programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center, log onto www.animalcenter.org.

About Helen Woodward Animal Center

Helen Woodward Animal Center is a private, non-profit organization where “people help animals and animals help people.” Founded in 1972 in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., the Center provides services for more than 90,000 people and more than 10,000 animals annually through adoptions, educational and therapeutic programs both onsite and throughout the community. Helen Woodward Animal Center is also the creator of the International Home 4 the Holidays pet adoption drive, the International Remember Me Thursday® campaign and The Business of Saving Lives Workshops, teaching the business of saving lives to animal welfare leaders from around the world. For more information, go to: www.animalcenter.org.