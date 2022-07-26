Helen Woodward Animal Center rescues 43 Beagles from lab-testing breeding facility





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – 43 beagles were just dropped off at the Helen Woodward Center after a huge rescue and they are now looking for foster families.

In total, 4,000 Beagles were rescued from the Virginia testing facility, and are now being sheltered at dozens of animal centers across the country. Helen Woodward is one of only two animal centers on the west coast that took these dogs in.

The cute, floppy-eared dogs were rescued, treated medically and now are looking for fosters! Out of the 43 beagles at Helen Woodward, 38 are females who had been used for breeding. The rest are adult breeder males.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards spoke with officials from Helen Woodward Animal Center, who said most of these dogs have never even seen grass. That’s how bad their living conditions were at the lab-testing facility.

4,000 beagles have been rescued from a pharmaceutical research & testing facility in Virginia. It was found they were living in horrific, inhumane conditions. Each has an ID tag stamped to their ear, some have never felt grass. Find out how you can help find them. @HWAC pic.twitter.com/iihgRyzSto — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) July 26, 2022

You can help support the life-saving mission by visiting http://animalcenter.org/beaglerescue

Tuesday, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was at Helen Woodward Animal Center recapping Hunter Sowards’ coverage.