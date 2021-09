Helen Woodward Animal Center takes in dozens of animals rescued from Hurricane Ida





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local San Diego Animal Center is taking in animals rescued in hurricane-impacted areas in Louisiana and Mississippi.

KUSI’s Mark Mathis spoke with Jessica Gercke, Helen Woodward Animal Center’s PR and Communications Director. Gercke said about 40 cats and 25 dogs were flown into San Diego, and are going to soon be available for fostering.