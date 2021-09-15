Helen Woodward Animal Center to hold Animal Care Camp for kids!





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Starting this weekend, kids can learn about animals at Animal Care Camp.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center is gearing up to host Humane Education camps for children. The program will teach kids about compassion for animals, and provide hands-on experience with lovable critters.

Upcoming Camps Include:

Animal Care Camp – Saturday, Sept. 18, and Sunday, Oct. 10

SnakeSmart – Sunday, Oct. 10,

Paws and Pages – Wednesday, Sept. 22, and Wednesday, Oct. 13

PR & Communications Director Jessica Gercke spoke with KUSI’s Mark Mathis about the upcoming events.