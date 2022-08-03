Helen Woodward Animal Center to host free community event for 50th Anniversary

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Saturday, August 6th, The Helen Woodward Animal center will be hosting a free community event to celebrate their 50th Anniversary.

Helen Woodward Animal Center PR Director Jessica Gercke with an orphan pup joined KUSI’s Mark Mathis on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk about their 50th anniversary community event coming up.

Ever wanted to see even more of Helen Woodward Animal Center. Check out our virtual tour: https://animalcenter.org/50th-anniversary/