Helen Woodward Animal Center to host the 2021 Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon 9/12

RANCHO SANTA FE, CA (KUSI)- The Helen Woodward Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon is back and will be held at Del Mar Dog Beach September 12th at 8am!

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Fernanda Lopez on Good Morning San Diego about the event and how much fun it is for the community. “The Surf-a-Thon is family friendly and it all benefits the Helen Woodward Animal Center.”

Click “REGISTER” to sign up for the Surf Contests, Costume Contest, Fundraiser and to purchase your 2021 Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon t-shirt! https://animalcenter.org/surf-dog-surf-a-thon

Sunday, September 12, 2021

Del Mar Dog Beach 8am