Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Adopt a Pet: Squash

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Squash came to Helen Woodward Animal Center from one of their partners and is currently looking for his forever home.

Squash is looking for a family who will give him lots of cuddles and teach him to be the best pup that he can be.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification. Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe. Kennels are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. By appointment only. For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1, or visit www.animalcenter.org.