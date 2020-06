Helen Woodward Animal Center’s ‘Animeals’ provides pet food and groceries to those impacted by COVID-19

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – For several months now, the Helen Woodward Animal Center has provided pet food for those affected financially by the pandemic.

They have also partnered with “Feeding San Diego” to provide groceries for the pet owners themselves.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman has the details.

Helen Woodward not only giving out pet food for those effected financially, but human food, partnering w Feeding San Diego. Today‚Äôs drive-thru also included a hot meal from Panini Kabob Grill because the program has been extended through June. Full story on our news pic.twitter.com/A0B633IJ20 — Ed Lenderman (@EdLendermanKUSI) June 3, 2020